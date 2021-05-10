© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Big Squeeze Is Looming. Supply Chains Disrupted, Throttled.
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
200 views • May 10, 2021
Theyre switching up the plans and revisiting the previous plays from the playbook. As they lose effectiveness of the Rona/Vax fear porn they'll hit you in the wallet and spark panic responses where they can. Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures is the old saw that holds true. Top off while you can and remember the kids and the pets, little things will mean a lot while we ride this out.
Thanks for watching , liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
I'm not giving financial advice this is just what I'm doing
Thanks for watching , liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
I'm not giving financial advice this is just what I'm doing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.