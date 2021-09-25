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Daily Mail Australia confirms UNBELIEVABLE SCENES tonight in Manly & Bondi (Sydney Australia).
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555 views • September 25, 2021
Adams Economics, [24.09.21 03:33]
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
Daily Mail Australia confirms UNBELIEVABLE SCENES tonight in Manly & Bondi (Sydney Australia).
Why has Premier Berejiklian allowed rich white Australians in Eastern Sydney to ESCAPE LOCKDOWN & poor ethnics in Western Sydney are LOCKED UP?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10024527/North-Bondi-Astonishing-video-shows-hundreds-revellers-partying-Sydney-beach-lockdown.html
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
Daily Mail Australia confirms UNBELIEVABLE SCENES tonight in Manly & Bondi (Sydney Australia).
Why has Premier Berejiklian allowed rich white Australians in Eastern Sydney to ESCAPE LOCKDOWN & poor ethnics in Western Sydney are LOCKED UP?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10024527/North-Bondi-Astonishing-video-shows-hundreds-revellers-partying-Sydney-beach-lockdown.html
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