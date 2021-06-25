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FLORIDA SAILS, CDC FAILS
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3871 views • June 25, 2021
In April, the State of Florida took the CDC to court over its cruise ship industry-suffocating ‘No Sail Order.’ Now, a judge has ruled against the CDC, in favor of opening up America’s largest ports to,once again, set sail without segregation or overarching restrictions.
#Win #Florida #Cruise #CDC #RonDeSantis #NoSailOrder #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 25, 2021
#Win #Florida #Cruise #CDC #RonDeSantis #NoSailOrder #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 25, 2021
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