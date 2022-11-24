AntiFa Exposed - They Are Declared A Violent Group by Canadian Judge

Antifa is a domestic terror group that claimed to be anti-fascist. What they are is a violent fascist and Marxist group bent on dictating terms of Our Lives to us based on extremist far-left ideologies including being pro-pedophilia.
They are mostly useless and angry kids who are completely lost and we're raised improperly. honestly speaking I think something is wrong with most of their brains for them to believe in this particular cause although in some cases they are hired by Municipal governments across North America to criminally harass and assault people with conservative or republican viewpoints.
Antifa has tried on five separate occasions to end the life of Canadian journalist Kevin J. Johnston and they have failed every time so we have decided to expose them for what they are in this episode.
