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Jesus and James....The Brother of Jesus
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93 views • April 30, 2020
The teachings of Jesus are so challenging that even the other Bible writers like Paul and Peter have ignored to repeat them. With only one exception. That exception is, James, the brother of Jesus. This relatively small letter from James (towards the end of the New Tstament) is remarkably similar to what Jesus said on topics like being rich vs poor and the importance of faith and works. Let's find out what the brother of Jesus had to say.
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