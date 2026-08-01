During The End Times Remember This

Keep This In Mind





Put God First





Matt. 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.





2. Do Not Worry





Matt. 6:34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.





3. Love One Another





John 13: 34-35 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.





4. Watch / Be Ready





Matt. 24:42 Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.