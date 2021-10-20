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Chilean 33 Miners Rescued 2010 - A Sign From God - The Real Witness of the T-Shirt (11/1/10)
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24 views • October 20, 2021
Many people have pointed out symbolism in the recent Chilean mine incident involving 33 men being trapped for a record 69 days. I'm glad those men were ok and rejoice with them and their families. I also appreciate all those who were engaged with sincere compassion. However, this incident is a sign from God that should be taken as a VERY SERIOUS WARNING! Here's my take on the t-shirt, and the appearance of the men who came out of the mine.
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