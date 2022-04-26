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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold -04-22-2022
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1 view • April 26, 2022
As the lies continue from the left, what Americans have forgotten are all the lies that were told on Trump to ruin the good he was doing for America. The lies and made up stuff are continuing, but now they are pushing for lies to build up Biden, instead of telling Americans what is really going on, they lie to protect the one destroying this nation. Biden, and his family.
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