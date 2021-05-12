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THE MARK IN YOUR HAND OR YOUR FOREHEAD...WHAT IF I TOLD YOU THAT THE JAB IS THE MARK OF THE BEAST?
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335 views • May 12, 2021
But it is not in the hand or forehead right? But what if I told you that in Hebrew hand in also the entire arm? You have to know the origin of words and their original or meaning at the time they were used. Check this out. Old legal dictionary's and the etymology dictionary online is a very good start. Those who practice evil love to play word games.
Source: SixthSense VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Source: SixthSense VIA JIM CRENSHAW
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