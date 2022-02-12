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Will The New GMO Food Labeling Law Lead To Positive Change?
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36 views • February 12, 2022
A new GMO Food Labeling Law is now in effect. It is supposed to make it easier for you to avoid foods containing genetically modified organisms. But will it? Many experts are saying the law will only create more confusion. Learn their biggest concerns. Read the full blog here: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/will-the-new-gmo-food-labeling-law-lead-to-positive-change
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