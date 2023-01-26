Situation Update, Jan 26, 2023 - Germany and USA push Russia toward nuclear escalation with BATTLE TANK armaments of Ukraine

0:00 Intro

16:05 Facial Aging

22:35 Viagra

24:34 Baby Food

35:20 Chris Olson

1:09:55 Russia vs. NATO

1:12:25 Mike Shelby

1:56:40 Special Report





- Pfizer director admits to dangerous gain-of-function research for vaccine profits

- Lab announcement regarding Tractor Supply chicken feed

- My "poofume" experience with hilarious ranch animals

- My, you look older: Weight loss drug causes rapid FACIAL AGING

- FDA finally proposes lead limits in baby food

- Scam alert for gold buyers - very common "bait and switch" tactic ripping people off

- Gold and silver inventory WHIPLASH results in plummeting premiums on metals

- Germany and USA commit to sending main battle tanks to Ukraine

- German minister publicly declares (in English) "war with Russia"

- Germany violates the terms of its World War II surrender to Allies

- Russia now forced to escalate its response - will it go nuclear?

- Interview with Mike Shelby with Forward Observer: #China #Taiwan #Ukraine #Russia #NATO

- Special report on the resurrection of fascist Nazis by Germany and the West

- Prepare for global nuclear war, and for cities like Berlin and Washington D.C. to be destroyed





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/