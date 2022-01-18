ISRAELI BOMBSHELL: FOURTH SHOT 'NOT GOOD ENOUGH'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Israel's hyper-vaccine policy has hit the skids with a new study showing that the fourth booster is "not good enough" against current covid. Suddenly the vax mandate makes no sense - which has just been admitted by Israel's vaccine chief. Also today: the political war on Novak Djokovic. Finally: shot and boosted chairman of the joint chiefs...comes down with covid! What about those military mandates?