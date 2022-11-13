Create New Account
Remember That Time Biden Promised Student Debt Forgiveness?? And Then They Yanked it Away??
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 days ago |

Hey leftists Democrats, remember that time when Joe Biden promise student debt relief, which Nancy Pelosi assured American citizens prior that it would be absolutely an illegal act? And then right after the election judge rules it unconstitutional, and you think that's a coincidence? Politics is a very very dirty game and it makes me feel ill.


