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Trust WHO | Fragman | Türkçe Seslendirmeli
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72 views • May 07, 2020
Dünya Sağlık Örgütü (WHO) tüm dünya insanlarına daha sağlıklı bir gelecek sağlayabilmek amacıyla kurulmuştu.
İster sigaranın etkileri olsun, ister domuz gribi salgını olsun, isterse de bir nükleer felaket olsun, Dünya Sağlık Örgütü, güvendiğimiz, danıştığımız ve halk sağlığı krizlerine çözüm bulmasını beklediğimiz bir kuruluş.
● Fakat güvenilebilir mi?
● TrustWho belgeselinin yapımcısı Lilian Franck, dünyanın en büyük sağlık örgütünün ardında yatanları araştırdı.
● Yozlaşmanın olduğu ve şeffaflığın olmadığı endişe verici bir tabloyu ortaya çıkartıyor.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6818554/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Kiralık veya Satılık:
► iTunes: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fgeo.itunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Ftrustwho%2Fid1347616426%3Fmt%3D6&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
► Amazon Prime: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=http%3A%2F%2Famzn.eu%2F9SMcipE&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
► Vimeo: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2Fondemand%2Ftrustwho&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
► Google Play: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fmovies%2Fdetails%2FTrustWHO%3Fid%3D323B3C4004785BCAMV&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
For more information, visit https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&redir_token=Z-8rBNWWy18KOHM4yhgR7g2RpD58MTU4ODkzNjA5N0AxNTg4ODQ5Njk3&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.journeyman.tv%2Ffilm%2F7246
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatif Video Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► Kaynak Source: https://youtu.be/fB-VQ-dNxxs
OVALMEDIA Cologne GmbH – Ref. 7246
İster sigaranın etkileri olsun, ister domuz gribi salgını olsun, isterse de bir nükleer felaket olsun, Dünya Sağlık Örgütü, güvendiğimiz, danıştığımız ve halk sağlığı krizlerine çözüm bulmasını beklediğimiz bir kuruluş.
● Fakat güvenilebilir mi?
● TrustWho belgeselinin yapımcısı Lilian Franck, dünyanın en büyük sağlık örgütünün ardında yatanları araştırdı.
● Yozlaşmanın olduğu ve şeffaflığın olmadığı endişe verici bir tabloyu ortaya çıkartıyor.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6818554/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Kiralık veya Satılık:
► iTunes: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fgeo.itunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Ftrustwho%2Fid1347616426%3Fmt%3D6&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
► Amazon Prime: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=http%3A%2F%2Famzn.eu%2F9SMcipE&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
► Vimeo: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2Fondemand%2Ftrustwho&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
► Google Play: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fmovies%2Fdetails%2FTrustWHO%3Fid%3D323B3C4004785BCAMV&redir_token=e2gkY_70dU95wEjJ3x1IH60YnV18MTU4ODkzMzc1N0AxNTg4ODQ3MzU3&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&event=video_description
For more information, visit https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&v=fB-VQ-dNxxs&redir_token=Z-8rBNWWy18KOHM4yhgR7g2RpD58MTU4ODkzNjA5N0AxNTg4ODQ5Njk3&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.journeyman.tv%2Ffilm%2F7246
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatif Video Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► Kaynak Source: https://youtu.be/fB-VQ-dNxxs
OVALMEDIA Cologne GmbH – Ref. 7246
Keywords
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