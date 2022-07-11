Sri Lanka: Debt Trap Diplomacy & Putin Price Hikes? Or Something Else?

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Sri Lanka’s dire economic and political conflict is being blamed by the Western media on Chinese “debt trap diplomacy” and “Putin Price Hikes,” however buried within the same Western media sources, is the truth.
References:
Reuters - Sri Lanka faces U.N. scrutiny over civil war crimes: https://www.reuters.com/article/sri-lanka-rights-un-idUSKBN2BF1DF
WaPo - Sri Lanka’s long, tragic history of violence: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2019/04/21/sri-lankas-long-tragic-history-violence/
NYT - Tamil Guerrillas in Sri Lanka: Deadly and Armed to the Teeth: http://www.nytimes.com/1998/03/07/world/tamil-guerrillas-in-sri-lanka-deadly-and-armed-to-the-teeth.html
NYT - C.I.A. Arms for Syrian Rebels Supplied Black Market, Officials Say: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/27/world/middleeast/cia-arms-for-syrian-rebels-supplied-black-market-officials-say.html
WaPo - Private donations give edge to Islamists in Syria, officials say: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/private-donations-give-edge-to-islamists-in-syria-officials-say/2013/09/21/a6c783d2-2207-11e3-a358-1144dee636dd_story.html
Wikileaks Cables: https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/04COLOMBO2002_a.html
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/06COLOMBO989_a.html
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/04COLOMBO1834_a.html
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08GENEVA766_a.html
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08GENEVA89_a.html
Atlas of Economic Complexity - Sri Lanka 2019: https://atlas.cid.harvard.edu/explore?country=128&product=undefined&year=2019&productClass=HS&target=Product&partner=undefined&startYear=undefined
ABC News - China becomes wild card in Sri Lanka's debt crisis: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/china-wild-card-sri-lankas-debt-crisis-84851676#:~:text=Sri%20Lanka%20owes%20%247%20billion,to%20private%20sector%20bond%20investors.
VOA - As Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka Counts Cost of Chinese Projects, India Moves to Recover Influence: https://www.voanews.com/a/as-crisis-hit-sri-lanka-counts-cost-of-chinese-projects-india-moves-to-recover-influence/6611703.html
DW - Sri Lanka's foreign debt default: https://www.dw.com/en/sri-lankas-foreign-debt-default-why-the-island-nation-went-under/a-61475596
Nikkei Asia - Sri Lanka's international bondholders brace for a haircut: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Market-Spotlight/Sri-Lanka-s-international-bondholders-brace-for-a-haircut#:~:text=The%20top%2020%20ISB%20holders,a%20Colombo-based%20think%20tank.
The Diplomat - The Belt and Road in Sri Lanka: Beyond the Debt Trap Discussion: https://thediplomat.com/2020/05/the-belt-and-road-in-sri-lanka-beyond-the-debt-trap-discussion/
Diplomat - Is Sri Lanka Under Gotabaya Rajapaksa Really Tilting Toward China?: https://thediplomat.com/2022/02/is-sri-lanka-under-gotabaya-rajapaksa-really-tilting-toward-china/
Daily FT - Cabinet greenlights $480m MCC COmpact Deal with US: https://www.ft.lk/TOP-STORY/Cabinet-greenlights-480-m-MCC-Compact-deal-with-US/26-688661
MCC - About: https://www.mcc.gov/about
Colombo Telegraph - The Dangers of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Agreement: https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/the-dangers-of-the-millennium-challenge-corporation-agreement/
Sunday Island Online - Sajith says he objected to MCC: https://island.lk/sajith-says-he-objected-to-mcc-in-unp-cabinet-and-he-is-still-opposed-to-it/
The Week - Sajith Premadasa attacked as Rajapaksa supporters clash with protesters: https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2022/05/09/sajith-premadasa-attacked-as-rajapaksa-supporters-clash-with-protesters.html
Sajith Premadasa/Twitter: https://twitter.com/sajithpremadasa
NED - Sri Lanka 2021: https://www.ned.org/region/asia/sri-lanka-2021/
Centre for Equality and Justice/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CEJ.SL
Viluthu on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/viluthusrilanka/
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