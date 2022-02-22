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Mandate Freedom
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20 views • February 22, 2022
To those of you who see what I see, and who feel as I feel, I invite you to stand with me and tens of millions of others like us--patriotic Americans who believe in the Founding Principles of this nation and the vision of its Fathers--people who are willing to risk their honor, their fortunes, and their very lives if necessary to secure the Blessings of Liberty that were promised to us, their "Posterity," in our nation's Constitution. Together, we can defeat these tyrants; bring the traitors to justice; and put our country back on the path of Freedom and Independence that was laid for us so long ago. All we have to do is throw the stupid masks in the trash, and let the traitors hear us say "NO!" for a change, as we trust the consequences to God.
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