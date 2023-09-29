Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 29, 2023

Episode 2118 - Must listen! Ok this show is probably the clearest most succinct show that I have done concerning the following topics. It is a must listen high energy show! It ties these topics together! The Multidimensional fractal universe. What is the purpose of black magic? Why is there an atavistic hatred of Christ? Who are the four horseman of banking? Who owns the world? What is Babylonian money magic? What is the threshold at CERN? What is the Veil? How does The Blood of Christ save us? How is Jesus the Passover Lamb of God? What does it really do when you accept Christ? How should Christians live? Why have contemporary churches many times removed the Blood of Christ songs? Are they preaching the real Jesus? What is an inter dimensional interface? Why is the third temple being rebuilt? Yes this is that show! A lot of new information. This is a high energy must listen broadcast!

