HOT! Russian nuclear warships in Cuba 180 km from the US coast

Three warships and one nuclear submarine of the Russian Northern Fleet arrived in the Cuban port of Havana, completing Russian Federation Navy drill, 180 km off the coast of Florida near Key Largo, US. The crews of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the submarine Kazan made use of missile weapons during the exercises, and if they were launched, the US feared it would be unable to stop them!
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
