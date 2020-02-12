© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Property Seized, 20,000 to be Executed in China!! THIS IS IT!!!
Follow
10
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
938 views • February 12, 2020
China is trying to get approval from the courts to execute over 20,000 sick patients as well as getting the authority to requisition private property to help fight the spread of the deadly new #coronavirus!!
Reports are coming out that people are throwing they're money out of the widow & Women & the Elderly are being targeted for arrest all over China!!
#Coronavirus #coronovirusoutbreak #WuhanLockDown #WuhanCoronvirus #Wuhan #China #Hubei #Virus #coronaviruschina #WuhanCoronvirus
Reports are coming out that people are throwing they're money out of the widow & Women & the Elderly are being targeted for arrest all over China!!
#Coronavirus #coronovirusoutbreak #WuhanLockDown #WuhanCoronvirus #Wuhan #China #Hubei #Virus #coronaviruschina #WuhanCoronvirus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.