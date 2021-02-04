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My Story & Building Compassion through Fiction
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Walking through difficult times requires stamina and resilience, but also compassion and empathy - both for others and yourself. Let's explore a unique way, using fictional storytelling and reading and building your compassion. Tune into day four of Author Lindsay Gibson's "No Greater Love" series - as se shares much more of her own trauma story and fiction reading.
Want to learn more about the power of fiction and healing? Join this FREE 3 day audio series "Light Up with Fiction" and unlock the realms of fiction to bring healing, compassion and hope: https://authorlindsaygibson.ac-page.com/Light-Up-With-Literature
Day four - John 4:19
Order my Memoir: http://bit.ly/JustBeMemoirLindsay
Website: https://lindsaymariegibson.com/ (FREE monthly newsletter bringing latest episodes, blogs and exclusive holistic mental and body healing tips)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlinds...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdkeub-my-trauma-story-and-building-compassion-through-fiction.html
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@authorlindsaygibson
Gab: https://gab.com/authorlindsaygibson
Want to learn more about the power of fiction and healing? Join this FREE 3 day audio series "Light Up with Fiction" and unlock the realms of fiction to bring healing, compassion and hope: https://authorlindsaygibson.ac-page.com/Light-Up-With-Literature
Day four - John 4:19
Order my Memoir: http://bit.ly/JustBeMemoirLindsay
Website: https://lindsaymariegibson.com/ (FREE monthly newsletter bringing latest episodes, blogs and exclusive holistic mental and body healing tips)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlinds...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdkeub-my-trauma-story-and-building-compassion-through-fiction.html
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@authorlindsaygibson
Gab: https://gab.com/authorlindsaygibson
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