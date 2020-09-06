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Mind Hacking/Voice of God technology Dr. Robert Duncan harvard
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1900 views • September 06, 2020
Dr Robert Duncan speaks on the Voice Of God technology, Mind Hacking and Game theory.
We all know that what is going on is supernatural in origin, to think this is old tech, is disturbing, to say the least.
We all know that what is going on is supernatural in origin, to think this is old tech, is disturbing, to say the least.
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