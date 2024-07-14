Barbara O'Neill - Digestive Health & Healing the Gut - New Windsor, NY - 1 of 3 (06.26.2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barbara O’Neill: Health Seminar with world-renowned naturopath and nutritionist from Self Heal By Design, Barbara O’Neill. Topics include nutrition, cancer, diabetes, and many other current health issues. Jun 26-28 at Homewood Suites by Hilton, 180 Breunig Rd., New Windsor, NY.
Barbara O’Neill, author, educator, naturopath and nutritionist, is also an international speaker on natural self-healing. She has raised eight children and is a specialist in women’s and children’s health.
Barbara is passionate about good health and natural healing. She believes in giving the body optimum conditions in order for it to heal itself.
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/Aq_cURS9R6s?si=b7cWTesVGiWmHix2