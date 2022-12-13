Sally Fallon Morell - "NOURISHING TRADITIONS"





Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International

On Dec 13, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Sally Fallon Morell

Topic: Nourishing Traditions

https://nourishingtraditions.com/

https://www.westonaprice.org/







Bio:

Sally Fallon Morell is founding president of The Weston A. Price Foundation (westonaprice.org), a non-profit nutrition education foundation dedicated to returning nutrient-dense food to American tables, and editor of the Foundation’s quarterly journal. She is also the founder of A Campaign for Real Milk (realmilk.com), which has as its goal universal access to clean raw milk from pasture-fed animals. She has extensive experience in the testing and production of unpasteurized milk and milk products.





She is the author of the best-selling cookbook Nourishing Traditions (with Mary G. Enig, PhD); The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby & Child Care (with Thomas S. Cowan, MD); Nourishing Broth (with Kaayla T. Daniel, PhD, CCN); Nourishing Fats; and Nourishing Diets. Her latest book is The Contagion Myth, co-authored with Thomas S Cowan, MD.







She and her husband Geoffrey Morell are owners of P A Bowen Farmstead (pabowenfarmstead.com) in Southern Maryland, which produces raw cheese and milk from pastured cows, pastured meats and grass-fed poultry and eggs. Visit her blog at nourishingtraditions.com.





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Roy Coughlan

Hartmut Schumacher

