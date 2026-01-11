The Magic 33 ICE Psyop to Usher In the Zionist Police State… and Nobel Peace Prize $1.5 Trillion Tyranny

Trump’s “New World Order” is being rolled out with Israeli-trained Gestapo agents in black masks and a $1.5 trillion dollar war budget for piracy and extortion. Same global script, different branding… now with bigger and better psyops than ever before!





Root Initiation: christofmelchizedek.com/mexico-root

Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro song: https://x.com/JoKeRXBLADE/status/2009408362476085255?s=20





South African Woman Shot in Face:

https://x.com/Rahul_AJ_1990/status/2009056063417409818?s=20





Kristi Noem on Lady being Shot:

https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2008991499950936304?s=20





33 Stitches:

https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/2009347801243849201





Tim Waltz hand signs:

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2009569398395199927?s=20





Ice Pepper Spray Attack:

https://x.com/markbland/status/2009290396438827178?s=20





Ice Agents Train in Israel:

https://x.com/Truthtellerftm/status/2009155546080051372?s=20





Trump Fake News Protest clip:

https://x.com/charise_lee/status/2008933667025174991?s=20





Petro: US is Ruled by Pedophiles:

https://x.com/PamphletsY/status/2008190075298062773?s=20





Trump Wants to Conduct Strikes in Mexico:

https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/2009449399295078797?s=20





Tulsi Gabbard:

https://x.com/olddog100ua/status/2007887251599233120?s=20









Hegseth:

https://x.com/OfTheBraveUSA/status/2008302048144425409?s=20





Fuentes:

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2008280474066591853?s=20





Venezuela is a Rehearsal:

https://x.com/UnityNewsNet/status/2008072753358790937?s=20





Synagogue of Satan:

https://x.com/TheRISEofROD/status/2008318691050463384?s=20



