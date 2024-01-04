Catholic Man Moment - Seeking the Guiding Star: A Catholic Man's Journey in Matthew 2:1-12.

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Catholic Man Moment

Gospel for Sunday, January 7, 2023

The Epiphany of the Lord





Matthew 2:1-12: We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.

Seeking the Guiding Star: A Catholic Man's Journey in Matthew 2:1-12

The dazzling tale of the Epiphany of the Lord shimmers with the significance of Jesus' manifestation as the Son of God. But beyond the grandeur of this event lies a thought-provoking question for every Catholic man: What star are you seeking?

As you go about your day, do you think about the image you project to others? What is your identity in their eyes? Many may label you with a digital identity, but in the real world, who are you as a man?

Consider your identity in different spheres of life - at church, with your family, among your colleagues. Do they see you as a faithful follower of Christ, a man of integrity and trust? How is your belief in the Gospel reflected in your actions and decisions?

In the quest to grow in your faith, how can you deepen your trust in God? The journey of a Catholic man is not one of idle contemplation, but of active transformation. May the light of the Epiphany guide you in becoming a man worthy of the guiding Star - Jesus Christ.

Gospel Mt 2:1-12

When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea,

in the days of King Herod,

behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying,

“Where is the newborn king of the Jews?

We saw his star at its rising

and have come to do him homage.”

When King Herod heard this,

he was greatly troubled,

and all Jerusalem with him.

Assembling all the chief priests and the scribes of the people,

He inquired of them where the Christ was to be born.

They said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea,

for thus it has been written through the prophet:

And you, Bethlehem, land of Judah,

are by no means least among the rulers of Judah;

since from you shall come a ruler,

who is to shepherd my people Israel.”

Then Herod called the magi secretly

and ascertained from them the time of the star’s appearance.

He sent them to Bethlehem and said,

“Go and search diligently for the child.

When you have found him, bring me word,

that I too may go and do him homage.”

After their audience with the king they set out.

And behold, the star that they had seen at its rising preceded them,

until it came and stopped over the place where the child was.

They were overjoyed at seeing the star,

and on entering the house

they saw the child with Mary his mother.

They prostrated themselves and did him homage.

Then they opened their treasures

and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod,

they departed for their country by another way.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/010724.cfm

Said another way ...

Matthew 2:1-12 tells the story of the wise men (also known as the Magi) who came from the east to find and worship the newborn king, Jesus. This event is known as the Epiphany, meaning manifestation or revelation, and it is a reminder of the universal nature of Jesus' message and the inclusion of all people in God's plan of salvation. The wise men followed a star, guided by their knowledge of scriptures, and were not afraid to seek Jesus despite the political turmoil and potential danger they faced. As Catholic men, we are called to be seekers of Christ in our own lives and to be a light for others. Our identity should be one of faith, love, and service, both in our personal relationships and in our communities. We should strive to live differently, with the Gospel as our guide, and continually grow in our trust and relationship with God. Let us always be open to the signs and guidance of God, just like the wise men, and let our identity be one that reflects our love for Christ.







