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The Taboo that Could Break America, Part II
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92 views • December 01, 2020
Jared Taylor explains that different races do not perform at the same level because they differ in average ability. But we are supposed to act like idiots and pretend that they are equal in every way.
First posted to BitChute on November 22, 2020.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/the-taboo-that-could-break-america-part-ii/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted to BitChute on November 22, 2020.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/the-taboo-that-could-break-america-part-ii/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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