Start the New Year with the Morgan Report | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan opened the new year with a comprehensive update tied to the latest Morgan Report, which was just released to members and the free list. This month’s report steps back to assess the broader macro landscape, covering precious metals, bonds, equities, AI and robotics, and the growing amount of misinformation circulating through financial media.

A key focus was separating fact from fiction. Many investors are being misled by sensational content that blends truth with distortion, creating confusion even among experienced resource investors. This month, David addressed more reader questions than usual, responding directly to concerns such as supply shortages, silver pricing anomalies, blockchain narratives, and market rumors.

The report also reviewed 2025, one of the strongest years on record for precious metals, while emphasizing that silver remains in price discovery. Recent volatility does not signal a top. Instead, it reflects an ongoing repricing process that is likely to persist before a stable trading range emerges.

Silver supply tightness was examined in depth, including global arbitrage gaps and mounting physical constraints. The report revisited blockchain and crypto developments as part of the transition toward a new financial system, not as hype, but as infrastructure investors need to understand.

On the investment side, the report updated portfolio holdings across top tier, mid tier, juniors, and speculative names, while also identifying new companies to watch based on risk reward profiles. The goal remains the same: help investors filter opportunity from noise and act deliberately, not react emotionally.

The perspective concluded with a forward looking view on technology, energy demand, and social systems, emphasizing that trust, sound principles, and human systems matter as much as charts and forecasts. A featured article on China and silver reinforced the idea that the coming imbalance will not end in collapse, but in repricing.

With U.S. debt approaching $37 trillion, inflation pressures persisting, and global supply chains shifting, David reiterated that we are already in the early stages of a financial reset. This is precisely why The Morgan Report exists: to cut through the noise, track what actually drives markets, and help investors prepare before the shift becomes obvious to everyone else.





Watch this video on Start the New Year with the Morgan Report, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Start the New Year with the Morgan Report.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join