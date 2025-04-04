PETER MARKS RESIGNS AMID HHS SHAKEUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As sweeping layoffs hit U.S. health agencies, RFK Jr. calls for a full overhaul of HHS to focus on prevention over sick care. Peter Marks, the FDA official behind “Operation Warp Speed,” recently resigned amid growing scrutiny over vaccine injury reports and a bombshell documentary “Follow the Silenced,” revealing what he knew all along. Hear about next week's bombshell exclusive on “The HighWire,” revealing secret recordings between the high-ranking FDA official and COVID vaccine-injured individuals fighting for their lives.