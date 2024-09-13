THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Friday 9/13/24 • LISA LOGAN - PROTECTOR OF MINDS, News & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PUTIN DRAWS LINE IN SAND! NATO FIRING LONG-RANGE MISSILES INTO RUSSIA ON BEHALF OF UKRAINE WOULD SPARK WWIII
Russian leader explains Ukraine military cannot launch these weapons without direct NATO involvement and assistance.
Watch this censored broadcast here, and be sure to share the link with your friends and family.
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson