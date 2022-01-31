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WHICH IS MORE DEADLY… COVID OR THE HOSPITALS?
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51 views • January 31, 2022
Flyover Conservatives, September 18, 2021
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates ►
http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
► http://myfreedoctor.com
► http://flccc.net
► http://synergyhealthdpc.com
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates ►
http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
► http://myfreedoctor.com
► http://flccc.net
► http://synergyhealthdpc.com
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