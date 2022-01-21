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Wisconsin to Decertify their 2020 Electoral College Votes on Jan 29 2022!
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Wisconsin to Decertify their 2020 Electoral College Votes on Jan 29 2022!
[January 5th 2021] - Is Wisconsin about to Decertify their Electoral College Votes?
The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump.
https://wethepeopleconvention.org/articles/Wisconsin-decertify-Electoral-College
[Jan 5, 2021] - Wisconsin DECERTIFY Election Results?
https://youtu.be/KKu4aKPjv1w
[January 4, 2021] - 2021 ASSEMBLY RESOLUTION 3
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ar3
[January 21st, 2021] - Over half a million voters in Wisconsin registered in 1918!
https://odysee.com/@RichardValentino:e/Screencast-2022-01-21-10-15-46:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
[September 24, 2021] - BREAKING – ‘WISCONSIN HOT’ – Grassroots Group Uncovers 23,000 Votes with Same Phone Number and 8,000 Voters Registered in 1918 All In One County! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/now-wisconsin-hot-grassroots-group-uncovers-23000-votes-phone-number-8000-registered-1918-one-county/
[October 29, 2021] - REPORT: Could Wisconsin Be The FIRST State To DECERTIFY The Fraudulent 2020 Election After Yesterday’s Explosive Report?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/report-wisconsin-first-state-decertify-fraudulent-2020-election-yesterdays-explosive-report/
[November 19, 2021] - Wisconsin Moves To Decertify 2020 Election
https://rumble.com/embed/vmvc5d/?pub=x2y2z
[January 14, 2022] - PRESS RELEASE
Contact: Rep. Timothy Ramthun (608) 266-9175 Let There Be Light #5
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/media/1331/let-there-be-light-5.pdf
[January 19th, 2022] - Wisconsin Judge Declares Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal, Hazarding 2020 Election Results
https://odysee.com/@Styxhexenhammer666:2/Wisconsin-Judge-Declares-Ballot-Drop-Boxes-Illegal%2C-Hazarding-2020-Election-Results:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/media/1331/let-there-be-light-5.pdf
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 14, 2022 Contact: Rep. Timothy Ramthun
(608) 266-9175
MADISON - State Representative Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) released the following statement regarding facts surrounding election integrity efforts:
“I was very pleased by Judge Michael Bohren’s ruling on 1/13 that absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting are not permitted in state law. Judge Bohren also ruled that the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) guidance documents on absentee ballot drop boxes, issued in 2020, should have gone through the rules process. The Legislative Audit Bureau’s report identified 28.7% of Municipal clerks all across Wisconsin used illegal drop boxes in the 2020 election.”
“On November 27th 2020, prior to the certification of the election results, a lawsuit was filed against the WEC by the AMOS Center for Justice and Liberty. This lawsuit sought to stop certification of the results due to the infusion of funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) which enabled the illegal use of over 500 voter drop boxes and infringed upon ss6.87(6) in all 72 counties under WEC guidance on August 19th, 2020. The lawsuit rightly claimed that only the legislative body has the sole authority to create election law and the WEC may only enforce existing law. Legislative leadership at the time, Senator Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos, approved the use of these illegal drop boxes, but this did not meet due-process requirements from the full legislative body to enable the legal use of them. This lead to a resolution proposed by the Republican Party of Wisconsin at the State Convention asking for the Speaker’s resignation June 25th of 2021.”
“Upon a more extensive review of the case, it was discovered that the drop box effort was organized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). CISA was present at Senator Brenier’s press conference alongside the Center for Elections Innovation and Research (CEIR).”
“CISA worked in conjunction with other national organizations like the CTCL and CEIR, but the most concerning of note is the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), which promoted CISA’s campaign of illegal drop boxes on October 2nd, 2020. NCSL’s president at the time was the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin Vos, who later appointed a special counsel investigation into the 2020 election under a contract that states the findings may only be reported to himself.”
“Connecting further dots, we also discovered the Director for Wisconsin Legislative Council (Leg. Council), Anne Sappenfield, is also a member of NCSL’s executive committee since 2006. It was Leg. Council’s memo to Senator Brenier that said we cannot reclaim our 10 electors. I pray my colleagues embrace t
[January 5th 2021] - Is Wisconsin about to Decertify their Electoral College Votes?
The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump.
https://wethepeopleconvention.org/articles/Wisconsin-decertify-Electoral-College
[Jan 5, 2021] - Wisconsin DECERTIFY Election Results?
https://youtu.be/KKu4aKPjv1w
[January 4, 2021] - 2021 ASSEMBLY RESOLUTION 3
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ar3
[January 21st, 2021] - Over half a million voters in Wisconsin registered in 1918!
https://odysee.com/@RichardValentino:e/Screencast-2022-01-21-10-15-46:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
[September 24, 2021] - BREAKING – ‘WISCONSIN HOT’ – Grassroots Group Uncovers 23,000 Votes with Same Phone Number and 8,000 Voters Registered in 1918 All In One County! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/now-wisconsin-hot-grassroots-group-uncovers-23000-votes-phone-number-8000-registered-1918-one-county/
[October 29, 2021] - REPORT: Could Wisconsin Be The FIRST State To DECERTIFY The Fraudulent 2020 Election After Yesterday’s Explosive Report?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/report-wisconsin-first-state-decertify-fraudulent-2020-election-yesterdays-explosive-report/
[November 19, 2021] - Wisconsin Moves To Decertify 2020 Election
https://rumble.com/embed/vmvc5d/?pub=x2y2z
[January 14, 2022] - PRESS RELEASE
Contact: Rep. Timothy Ramthun (608) 266-9175 Let There Be Light #5
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/media/1331/let-there-be-light-5.pdf
[January 19th, 2022] - Wisconsin Judge Declares Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal, Hazarding 2020 Election Results
https://odysee.com/@Styxhexenhammer666:2/Wisconsin-Judge-Declares-Ballot-Drop-Boxes-Illegal%2C-Hazarding-2020-Election-Results:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/media/1331/let-there-be-light-5.pdf
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 14, 2022 Contact: Rep. Timothy Ramthun
(608) 266-9175
MADISON - State Representative Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) released the following statement regarding facts surrounding election integrity efforts:
“I was very pleased by Judge Michael Bohren’s ruling on 1/13 that absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting are not permitted in state law. Judge Bohren also ruled that the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) guidance documents on absentee ballot drop boxes, issued in 2020, should have gone through the rules process. The Legislative Audit Bureau’s report identified 28.7% of Municipal clerks all across Wisconsin used illegal drop boxes in the 2020 election.”
“On November 27th 2020, prior to the certification of the election results, a lawsuit was filed against the WEC by the AMOS Center for Justice and Liberty. This lawsuit sought to stop certification of the results due to the infusion of funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) which enabled the illegal use of over 500 voter drop boxes and infringed upon ss6.87(6) in all 72 counties under WEC guidance on August 19th, 2020. The lawsuit rightly claimed that only the legislative body has the sole authority to create election law and the WEC may only enforce existing law. Legislative leadership at the time, Senator Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos, approved the use of these illegal drop boxes, but this did not meet due-process requirements from the full legislative body to enable the legal use of them. This lead to a resolution proposed by the Republican Party of Wisconsin at the State Convention asking for the Speaker’s resignation June 25th of 2021.”
“Upon a more extensive review of the case, it was discovered that the drop box effort was organized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). CISA was present at Senator Brenier’s press conference alongside the Center for Elections Innovation and Research (CEIR).”
“CISA worked in conjunction with other national organizations like the CTCL and CEIR, but the most concerning of note is the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), which promoted CISA’s campaign of illegal drop boxes on October 2nd, 2020. NCSL’s president at the time was the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin Vos, who later appointed a special counsel investigation into the 2020 election under a contract that states the findings may only be reported to himself.”
“Connecting further dots, we also discovered the Director for Wisconsin Legislative Council (Leg. Council), Anne Sappenfield, is also a member of NCSL’s executive committee since 2006. It was Leg. Council’s memo to Senator Brenier that said we cannot reclaim our 10 electors. I pray my colleagues embrace t
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