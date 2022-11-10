Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2921b - There Are Always Casualties In War, [DS] System Is Coming To An End, Taking Control
X22 REPORT Ep. 2921b - Nov 9 2022

There Are Always Casualties In War, [DS] System Is Coming To An End, Taking Control

The [DS] is cheating in the midterms as expected, remember we are war (@), there are always casualties in war. Those that lost were expected. The main mission was to take back the house and the senate, this is the battle. Trump also baited the Elite Republicans into coming out the shadows. This is not about election, popularity, this is about exposing and bringing down the [DS] system, taking back control, this is what this war is about, and the [DS] is not going to surrender, they will fight to the end using every dirty trick in their system. But the patriots are winning. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techmidtermselection fraudx22 reportred tsunamibiden admin

