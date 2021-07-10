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JAPAN TO DUMP RADIOACTIVE FUKUSHIMA WATER INTO THE PACIFIC
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143 views • July 10, 2021
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JAPAN TO DUMP RADIOACTIVE FUKUSHIMA WATER INTO THE PACIFIC
Asian Countries and Pacific Fishermen are up in arms over Japan’s decision to dump more than a million tons of radioactive waste water left over from the 2011 Fukushima disaster into the Pacific Ocean.
POSTED: July 1, 2021
JAPAN TO DUMP RADIOACTIVE FUKUSHIMA WATER INTO THE PACIFIC
Asian Countries and Pacific Fishermen are up in arms over Japan’s decision to dump more than a million tons of radioactive waste water left over from the 2011 Fukushima disaster into the Pacific Ocean.
POSTED: July 1, 2021
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