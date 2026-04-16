IRAN shot down the U.S.'s most Advanced Aircraft worth $250 Million and broke the Naval Blockade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, on April 15, the American command officially acknowledged that on April 9, a reconnaissance drone MQ-4C Triton crashed over the Persian Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the US military refused to say exactly what caused the loss of this expensive aircraft. An official statement from the US Navy press service says that this aircraft transmitted an emergency signal, after which it disappeared from radar. ................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!