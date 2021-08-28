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Day 233 and Spiritual warfare: A call to arms - Profound insights from John 2: We are The Temple
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100 views • August 28, 2021
In this video:
Observations on Day 233 as August 21, 2021
Spiritual warfare has ramped up! A call to arms as we are being tested!
Profound insights from John 2: We are The Temple
Scripture reading
A link to the playlist of studies from the Gospel of John:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjiPOC8yurzuj4jMJ7JtVTzy80kKuMwnc
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Observations on Day 233 as August 21, 2021
Spiritual warfare has ramped up! A call to arms as we are being tested!
Profound insights from John 2: We are The Temple
Scripture reading
A link to the playlist of studies from the Gospel of John:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjiPOC8yurzuj4jMJ7JtVTzy80kKuMwnc
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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