America Is Being Invaded & Destroyed
Son of the Republic
Published Wednesday

America is being invaded and destroyed with the help of our ‘leaders’.

Michael Yon has spent his life covering wars, so he recognized right away what was happening.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-michael-yon-border-invasion/

