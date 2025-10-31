BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Almighty God YHWH is the source of all love and Jesus is the expression of that love and salvation
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
508 followers
Follow
39 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2025). Almighty God YHWH is the source of all love and Jesus is the expression of that love & salvation & grace & blessing & life & forgiveness & peace & joy & compassion & righteousness & holiness & faith & truth & mercy & wisdom & humility & Word of God. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior!


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
