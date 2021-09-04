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COVIDGANDA
TRUCKENATOR
TRUCKENATOR
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10 views • September 04, 2021
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Warp (wôrp)

Intransitive verb: To turn or twist
(Wood, for example) out of shape; deform.

Intransitive verb: To alter from a normal, proper, or healthy state; twist or pervert: synonym: distort.

Intransitive verb: To arrange strands of yarn or thread lengthwise onto (a loom) in preparation for weaving.

We are the virus. The "people" they want to save are few, meaning themselves!

Viruses do not have a brain. They do not have a circulatory system, a nervous system, a digestive system or a respiratory system. viruses have no nuclei. They do not reproduce and they are not zoonotic. they don't live anywhere. They do not live on park benches or in vaccines. No virus has ever been proven to cause illness or infection. No virus has ever been isolated. No virus has ever passed Koch postulates. scientifically, viruses do not exist.


STATEMENT OF FAITH
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator

GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVED
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator

DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator
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liesscamcovid
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