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Red Pill Roadshow Rally, Tampa, Jan. 11, 2020
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75 views • January 12, 2020
Red Pill Roadshow in Tampa, Florida! Brought to you by Alicia & Brian, President of the Red Pill Roadshow, and hosted Gene Ho.
Gene's son plays the national anthem on his electric guitar! What a way to start an amazing day! In this video are the speakers listed below. There were a few others, including Dustin Nemos, from Nemos News Network, Craig from Just Informed Talk, Joe Stroh, and some rockin music by J.T. Wilde! Unfortunately, my camera ran out of battery power & I forgot the charging cord.
Gene Ho - www.RightOnFocus.com
Alicia & Brian - www.RedPillRoadshow.com
John Michael Chambers - www.JohnMichaelChambers.com
Roy Davis
Lisa and John Welch
Dylan Louis Monroe - www.DeepStateMappingProject.com
InTheMatrixxx - www.InTheMatrixxx.com
Gene's son plays the national anthem on his electric guitar! What a way to start an amazing day! In this video are the speakers listed below. There were a few others, including Dustin Nemos, from Nemos News Network, Craig from Just Informed Talk, Joe Stroh, and some rockin music by J.T. Wilde! Unfortunately, my camera ran out of battery power & I forgot the charging cord.
Gene Ho - www.RightOnFocus.com
Alicia & Brian - www.RedPillRoadshow.com
John Michael Chambers - www.JohnMichaelChambers.com
Roy Davis
Lisa and John Welch
Dylan Louis Monroe - www.DeepStateMappingProject.com
InTheMatrixxx - www.InTheMatrixxx.com
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