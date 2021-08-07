DR. SUCHARIT BHADI TELLS SCARY TRUTH ABOUT JAB!

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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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