F-5 KOWSAR! Iranian bomber that destroys US Base Camp Buehring in Kuwait

Iran has just released a simulation clip showing how an F5 fighter jet penetrated the air defense layer and successfully bombed an US base in Kuwait during the early days of the aggression launched on February 28, 2026, by the US and Israel on Iran. In one of the riskiest missions, IRGC Air Force pilots indeed showed great courage, ready for total war even with outdated fighter jets, directly dropping gravity bombs on Al-Udairi Air Base also known as Camp Buehring —an operation that remains a subject of extensive military analysis to this day. Kuwait is one of the potential host nations housing US military equipment to attack its neighbor, Iran. Although the base has air defenses like the Patriot system, this rare breach marked the first time an enemy heavy fixed-wing aircraft had attacked an US military base in years since the Korean War, according to US officials. Meanwhile, US defenders at the base panicked and carried out what is known as a “friendly fire” incident, shooting down three of their own F-15 fighter jets over Camp Buehring.

The Iranian military released satellite imagery and photos showing the impact of heavy strikes by fighter jets including their drones across Camp Buehring, causing billions of dollars in damage, “more severe” than what US officials have acknowledged. Eight strike points were identified with individual images in a post on April 6. Other satellite imagery shows extensive damage from the Iranian strikes, with details on some as follows: a large aircraft shelter was struck, several barracks housing US soldiers and officers along with other buildings were completely destroyed, two warehouses were also severely damaged, two Large Area Maintenance Shelters (LAMS) for the US Army’s Department of Defense sustained severe damage, and Camp Buehring’s power plant suffered significant damage.

Iranian officials said the attack was carried out by domestically produced “Kowsar” fighter jets, which are a derivative of the 50-year-old US F-5 aircraft that Iran received before the revolution. They explained that Kowsar is a jet they have been mass-producing since 2018. “Our engineers, together with trained pilots and skilled technicians, have successfully brought this to fruition,” they added. The ‘Kowsar’ cockpit is unlike that of the F-5; it resembles third- or fourth-generation aircraft, and engineers describe it as a fourth-generation fighter jet. It is particularly impressive that Iran achieved this under sanctions—jet engine technology remains one of the most significant hurdles even for countries like India.

It is worth noting that Iranian true strength—the factor that makes the difference—lies not in its air force, but in its missiles and drones, which have dominated the enemy’s air superiority throughout the war. It appears that the Iranian Air Force is not stationed at its airfields; it tends to deploy its fleet of domestically produced “Kowsar” aircraft, as well as MiG-29 and Su-24, across the vast mountainous terrain, intending to use them extensively in the future should war break out again—but with a strategy designed to wear down the enemy, rather than through open aerial combat. In other words, the aircraft would emerge from the mountains, strike, and then return to their positions undetected. That would explain a lot!

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