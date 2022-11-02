Next 6 States to Legalize Cannabis
Come November, six states hope to join 19 others plus Washington, D.C., and Guam in legalizing recreational use of marijuana.
Although it remains illegal at the federal level, recent years have seen a growing number of states seeking to legalize cannabis.
Several of the provisions up for vote in November could expunge the records of those convicted of cannabis possession.
