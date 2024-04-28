Create New Account
Justin Trudeau is TERRIFIED of Alex Jones, here's why! _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Mirrored Content 
Justin Tredeau just admitted his government is worried that Alex Jones and the opposition Pierre Poilievre are exposing their globalist plans. Trudeau slams anyone who doesn't support his carbon tax plan as extremist. David Krayden joins us to discuss the pushback.

alex jonesglobalismjustin trudeaucanadapierre poilievre

