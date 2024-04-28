Justin Trudeau is TERRIFIED of Alex Jones, here's why! _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Justin Tredeau just admitted his government is worried that Alex Jones and the opposition Pierre Poilievre are exposing their globalist plans. Trudeau slams anyone who doesn't support his carbon tax plan as extremist. David Krayden joins us to discuss the pushback.
