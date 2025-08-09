❗️Disturbing: Moment Airdropped Aid CRUSHES child to death in central Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moment airdropped aid CRUSHES kid to death in central Gaza
Later cradled in his shroud following tragic incident west of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp
Footage from Palestinian journalist Belal Abu Amer
Adding, there was another video of the very moment, up-close video of ☠️ an Aid airdrop that claimed another life in Gaza Strip. It came down very quick, many drops all around him were falling... only a 5 second video. Cynthia
Adding, Description of that short video:
Aid airdrop claims another life in Gaza Strip
An aid package has “struck a starving child on the head, killing him instantly,” wrote Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif who shared this video online.
“This isn't humanitarian aid; it's a new way to kill the people of Gaza,” he added.