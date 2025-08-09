❗️Disturbing: Moment Airdropped Aid CRUSHES child to death in central Gaza

Moment airdropped aid CRUSHES kid to death in central Gaza

Later cradled in his shroud following tragic incident west of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp

Footage from Palestinian journalist Belal Abu Amer

Adding, there was another video of the very moment, up-close video of ☠️ an Aid airdrop that claimed another life in Gaza Strip. It came down very quick, many drops all around him were falling... only a 5 second video. Cynthia

Aid airdrop claims another life in Gaza Strip

An aid package has “struck a starving child on the head, killing him instantly,” wrote Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif who shared this video online.

“This isn't humanitarian aid; it's a new way to kill the people of Gaza,” he added.