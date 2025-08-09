BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Disturbing: Moment Airdropped Aid CRUSHES child to death in central Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1301 followers
138 views • 23 hours ago

Moment airdropped aid CRUSHES kid to death in central Gaza

Later cradled in his shroud following tragic incident west of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp

Footage from Palestinian journalist Belal Abu Amer

Adding, there was another video of the very moment, up-close video of ☠️ an Aid airdrop that claimed another life in Gaza Strip. It came down very quick, many drops all around him were falling... only a 5 second video. Cynthia

Adding, Description of that short video: 

Aid airdrop claims another life in Gaza Strip

An aid package has “struck a starving child on the head, killing him instantly,” wrote Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif who shared this video online.

“This isn't humanitarian aid; it's a new way to kill the people of Gaza,” he added.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
