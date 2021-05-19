THE JOY OF TRANSHUMANISM, Klaus Schwab, Et Al, Earlier Released The Film, Which Is An Attack On Our Children To Take Away Their Humanity, To Become Mere Robots Of Ease And Pleasure.

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Mixing Electronics with bio to give humans supernatural powers looks terribly enticing. But the end results is disaster. For Klaus and the gang, this is immortal life, and is what every person should have access to. SUPPRISE!