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Taking a look at some of the new features on D.Buzz!
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10 views • September 02, 2021
TAKING A LOOK AT SOME OF THE NEW FEATURES ON D.BUZZ!
Hello Friends,
Every Tuesday we do our best to roll out new features and updates to the platform. Yesterday we rolled out a bunch of exciting updates and wanted to share these updates with you in a video.
In this video we look at a new site you can embed videos from as well as take a look at the clear buzz feature (a great way to clean the slate), and the integrated crypto ticker link. All these things should make the use of the platform easier and better for all.
You can read the full update report link right here :
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--more-embeds-and-ease-of-use-updates
Should you have any suggestions or features you would like to see added, please reach out to us on discord : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
As always thank you for joining us on this adventure.
We appreciate and love you all.
Carpe diem
D.Buzz
Hello Friends,
Every Tuesday we do our best to roll out new features and updates to the platform. Yesterday we rolled out a bunch of exciting updates and wanted to share these updates with you in a video.
In this video we look at a new site you can embed videos from as well as take a look at the clear buzz feature (a great way to clean the slate), and the integrated crypto ticker link. All these things should make the use of the platform easier and better for all.
You can read the full update report link right here :
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--more-embeds-and-ease-of-use-updates
Should you have any suggestions or features you would like to see added, please reach out to us on discord : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
As always thank you for joining us on this adventure.
We appreciate and love you all.
Carpe diem
D.Buzz
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