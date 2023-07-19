Create New Account
6 children with umbilical cords still lying curled up in the cold snow of minus 10 degrees Celsius
Pitiful Animal


July 18, 2023


That day, a box of 6 newborn puppies was brought to the trash by someone.

They still had the umbilical cord intact.

I thought they were just born a few hours ago.

I didn't know how long the 6 puppies had been lying here.

Their bodies were cold and constantly shaking.

It was only minus 10 degrees outside at that time

If no one knew about them, I didn't think they would have survived that night

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1st2cTg0dM

