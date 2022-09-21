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Steve Kirsch
September 19, 2022
Tina is an honest election official in Colorado. She discovered discrepancies with vote totals being manipulated by the manufacturer. When she blew the whistle, the state officials went after her, instead of the people who tampered with the vote totals. You can't make this stuff up. Here's what happened since the movie was released.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kqoc3-interview-with-tina-peters-star-of-selection-code.html