My award winning shot will go unrewarded... David Yates

Tom Smedley:

THANKS DAVID I DID NOT SEE ANY WILD BIRDS FLYING IN THE SKY CATCHING THE LAST BIT OF DAYLIGHT MY NEIGHBOURS ARE ALL IN THIER 80S AND THEY ARE COMMENTING THAT THEY DO NOT HERE BIRDS SINGING AND DONT SEE MANY BIRDS AT ALL AND FURTHERMORE THEY HAVE ALL LIVED AND WORKED IN THIS AREA ALL OF THIER LIVES I AM 60 NOW AND IT PAINS ME LOTS TO SEE THEM WORRING AT THIS TIME IN THIER LIVES YOURSComment by Tom Smedley

