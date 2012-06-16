© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 16 2012 | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 30, 2021
Originally Published on June 20th, 2012
On June 16 Th 2012 Saturday Robert video tape incredible footage of UFO. As he was taping it he sow that UFO was attacked by unknown. You can see it in slow motion.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
On June 16 Th 2012 Saturday Robert video tape incredible footage of UFO. As he was taping it he sow that UFO was attacked by unknown. You can see it in slow motion.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.